Ukraine's Jan-Nov GDP growth seen at over 5%, minister says

KYIV, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Ukraine's gross domestic product is likely to have grown by over 5% in the first 11 months of 2023 after a 28.9% fall in the same period a year ago, Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said on Monday.

She said the government forecast GDP growth at 4.6% next year, 6.8% in 2025 and 6.6% in 2026. The state statistics service has yet to publish its GDP figures for the same period of 2023.

"Despite the war, the Ukrainian economy continues to recover," Svyrydenko who is also deputy prime minister, said in a post on social media platform X.

"We expect the positive trend to continue next year."

Svyrydenko said that the services sector, including public administration and defence, were the biggest contributors to GDP. Manufacturing was the second largest contributor in a sign that the industry was actively recovering despite the war destruction, she said.

Ukraine's economy was severely hit by Russia's invasion in February 2022 as millions of people fled, cities and towns were ruined and bombed, logistics and supply routes were disrupted, and infrastructure and power sectors were damaged.

GDP fell by 29.1% in 2022 in its largest annual fall since Ukraine's independence since 1991.

Ukrainian businesses adapted to the war-time reality better than expected and the economy has returned to growth this year. GDP grew by 9.3% year on year in the third quarter, the statistics services reported.

(Reporting by Juliia Dysa and Olena Harmash; editing by Alison Williams and Jason Neely)

