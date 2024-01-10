Ukraine's Jan grain exports up 16% y/y so far -ministry

By Jan. 11 of the previous season, Ukraine had exported 8.7 million tons of wheat, 13.5 million tons of corn and 1.7 million tons of barley.

In January 1-11, 2022, Ukraine exported 1.22 million tons of grain, the ministry said.

Ukraine has traditionally shipped most of its exports through its deep water Black Sea ports.

The Ukrainian government expects a harvest of 81.3 million tons of grain and oilseeds in 2023, with a 2023/24 exportable surplus of about 50 million tons.

