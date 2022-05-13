Ukraine's grain harvest to fall in 2022 but still substantial

Commodities

Credit: REUTERS/VALENTYN OGIRENKO

Ukraine's grain harvest this year will be much smaller than last year's as half of wheat cultivation land for winter is located in areas of intense fighting or are occupied by the Russian military, Ukrainian agriculture minister Mykola Solskyi said on Friday.

"This year's harvest will be much smaller than last year's, but still very large quantities are involved," Solskyi said in Stuttgart ahead of a meeting with the agriculture ministers of the Group of Seven industrialised nations (G7).

"We will not be able to avoid the fact that we will have large losses with wheat," he added, according to his official translator.

The minister said he expects an additional 30 to 40 million tons of grain that will have to be exported from the country, adding that Ukraine and its allies needed to work to end a blockade on Black Sea ports for grain export, adding that Baltic ports could offer logistic opportunities for exports.

