Ukraine's grain exports unlikely to exceed 45 mln T in 2020/21 - ministry data

KYIV, June 25 (Reuters) - Ukraine's grain exports are unlikely to exceed 45 million tonnes in the 2020/21 season that runs July to June, compared with 56.7 million tonnes sold abroad in 2019/20, agriculture ministry data showed on Friday.

The data showed 44.485 million tonnes of grain had already been exported or loaded to vessels as of June 25 before the end of the season on June 30. An additional 512,000 tonnes of grain were due to be exported in coming days, the data showed.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Edmund Blair)

