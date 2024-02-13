Ukraine's GDP up by 3.5% in January - economy ministry

KYIV, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Ukraine's gross domestic product grew by 3.5% in January year-on-year, the economy ministry said on Tuesday, citing preliminary data.

Key reasons behind the growth were improving logistics for Ukrainian producers and also state spending to rebuild critical infrastructure, the ministry said in a statement.

(Reporting by Olena Harmash; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((Olena.Harmash@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.