Ukraine's GDP up by 3.5% in January - economy ministry

Credit: REUTERS/EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA

February 13, 2024 — 04:07 am EST

Written by Olena Harmash for Reuters ->

KYIV, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Ukraine's gross domestic product grew by 3.5% in January year-on-year, the economy ministry said on Tuesday, citing preliminary data.

Key reasons behind the growth were improving logistics for Ukrainian producers and also state spending to rebuild critical infrastructure, the ministry said in a statement.

