Ukraine's gas reserves at more than 16 bcm as of Nov 1 - ministry

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Ukraine has accumulated more than 16 billion cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas in storage as of November 1, the Energy Ministry reported on Wednesday.

"Natural gas reserves in underground storage facilities have already reached 16.02 bcm. It is 1.3 bcm more than planned," it said on the Telegram messaging app.

(Reporting by Yuliia Dysa; editing by Jason Neely)

