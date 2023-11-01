News & Insights

Ukraine's gas reserves at more than 16 bcm as of Nov 1 - ministry

Credit: REUTERS/ANNEGRET HILSE

November 01, 2023 — 05:17 am EDT

Written by Yuliia Dysa for Reuters ->

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Ukraine has accumulated more than 16 billion cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas in storage as of November 1, the Energy Ministry reported on Wednesday.

"Natural gas reserves in underground storage facilities have already reached 16.02 bcm. It is 1.3 bcm more than planned," it said on the Telegram messaging app.

