Ukraine's forex reserves slip to $28.86 bln as of March 1

KYIV, March 7 (Reuters) - Ukraine's central bank said on Tuesday its foreign exchange reserves had dropped to $28.86 billion as of March 1 because of interventions to prop up the hryvnia currency.

The bank said in a statement that the reserves had slipped by 3.5% in February. The central bank sold $2.48 billion on the foreign exchange market last month.

Ukraine's hryvnia currency has been pegged at 36.57 to the dollar since July 2022 when the central bank was forced to devalue the currency to relieve pressure on its forex reserves and help the economy battered by Russia's full-scale invasion.

The central bank intervenes regularly to prop up the currency and narrow the gap between the official and cash-based exchange rates. For many people in Ukraine, the dollar-hryvnia exchange rate is a closely watched indicator of the overall health of the economy and purchasing power.

The reserves stood at $29.92 billion at the start of February.

(Reporting by Olena Harmash, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

