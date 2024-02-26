Ukraine's February grain exports at 4.7 mln T so far, says ministry

KYIV, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Ukraine has exported almost 4.7 million metric tons of grain so far this month, almost the same volume as in the same period a year earlier, agriculture ministry data showed on Monday.

Ukraine's grain exports in the 2023/24 July-June marketing season have so far fallen to about 28.6 million tons from 31.8 million a year earlier, the data showed.

Exports have included 11.3 million tons of wheat, 15.4 million tons of corn and 1.6 million tons of barley.

Ukraine has traditionally exported most of its grain via its deep-water Black Sea ports.

The Ukrainian government expects a harvest of 81.3 million tons of grain and oilseeds in 2023, with a 2023/24 exportable surplus of about 50 million tons.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk Editing by David Goodman )

