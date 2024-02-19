Ukraine's Feb grain exports 3.2 mln T so far, ministry says

KYIV, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Ukraine has exported almost 3.2 million metric tons of grain so far this month versus 3.3 million exported over the same period a year earlier, agriculture ministry data showed on Monday.

The ministry gave no explanation for the decrease.

Ukraine's grain exports in the 2023/24 July-June marketing season have so far fallen to about 27 million tons from 30 million a year earlier, the data showed.

Exports have included 10.5 million tons of wheat, 14.7 million tons of corn and 1.5 million tons of barley.

Ukraine has traditionally exported most of its grain via its deep water Black Sea ports.

The Ukrainian government expects a harvest of 81.3 million tons of grain and oilseeds in 2023, with a 2023/24 exportable surplus of about 50 million tons.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; editing by Jason Neely)

