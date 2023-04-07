Commodities

Ukraine's farms sow 620,500 hectares of spring crops so far -ministry

April 07, 2023 — 05:00 am EDT

Written by Pavel Polityuk for Reuters ->

KYIV, April 7 (Reuters) - Ukrainian farms have sown 620,500 hectares of spring grains as of April 7, but rainy weather has delayed field work, agriculture ministry data showed on Friday.

Ukraine expects reduced sowing this year because of Russia's invasion and occupation of a significant part of the country.

Farmers have sown only about 120,500 hectares over the past seven days, the data showed.

The total sown area as of April 7 included 126,700 hectares of spring wheat, 376,600 hectares of barley, 73,100 hectares of peas, 41,300 hectares of oats and 200 hectares of millet.

Ukraine's grain sowing area could shrink by 1.4 million hectares to 10.2 million in 2023 while the area sown to oilseeds could rise, the ministry last month said last month.

It said the 2023 grain harvest could drop to 44.3 million tonnes from 53.1 million tonnes while oilseed output could rise to 19.2 million tonnes from 18.2 million. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; editing by Jason Neely) ((pavel.polityuk@tr.com; +380 44 2449150; Reuters Messaging: pavel.polityuk.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: UKRAINE CRISIS/GRAIN SOWING

