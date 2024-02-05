News & Insights

Commodities

Ukraine's farm unions ask government to protect free EU market access

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

February 05, 2024 — 09:00 am EST

Written by Pavel Polityuk for Reuters ->

By Pavel Polityuk

KYIV, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Ukrainian agrarian unions have asked the government to do everything possible to maintain free access to the European market for their food products, the UCAB association said on Monday.

The European Commission last week said it would extend the suspension of import duties on Ukrainian exports, originally put in place to support the economy after Russia's invasion two years ago, for another year to June 2025.

However, it also proposed measures to limit agricultural imports from Ukraine and offer greater flexibility on rules for fallow land in a bid to quell protests by angry farmers in France and other EU members.

"These preferences were particularly important for Ukraine's agricultural sector... enabling Ukrainian exporters to maintain production and jobs and ensure foreign exchange earnings in 2022-2023," the UCAB business association said on Facebook.

UCAB said exports of food products in 2023 totalled $21.9 billion and accounted for 61% of all exports from Ukraine.

At the same time, the EU's share of total agricultural products from Ukraine in 2023 reached 56.6% or $12.4 billion.

UCAB said that the issue of maintaining the most open access to the EU market would be vital for the country's trade balance in the coming years and the survival of Ukraine's agricultural sector.

"The agricultural community calls on the authorities to facilitate the continuation of preferential access to the EU market for Ukrainian agricultural products and to establish a direct dialogue with European partners," it noted.

The EU suspended import duties, quotas and trade defence measures in June 2022 but cheap Ukrainian grain exports have since sparked protests by governments, farmers and truckers in neighbouring countries such as Poland and Hungary.

Ukraine is a global producer and exporter of agricultural products and has traditionally used sea routes to supply food to countries in North Africa, the Middle East and Asia.

However, after the Russian invasion blocked the country's main Black Sea ports, Ukraine was forced to divert its cargoes through land borders with some goods settling in neighbouring markets and depressing prices.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((pavel.polityuk@tr.com; +380 44 2449150; Reuters Messaging: pavel.polityuk.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.