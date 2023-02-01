Ukraine's economy ministry sees 2023 grain crop down at 49.5 mln T -agency

KYIV, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Ukraine's grain harvest may decrease again in 2023 to 49.5 million tonnes from around 51 million tonnes expected in 2022, Interfax Ukraine news agency quoted deputy economy minister Denys Kudyn as saying on Wednesday.

Ukraine harvested a record 86 million tonnes of grain in 2021 but its farm sector has been hit by the Russian invasion, which has seen swathes of land in the east, south and north of the country occupied or damaged by hostilities.

Kudyn was quoted as saying that even with a smaller harvest the ministry saw no need to curb grain exports as the country had enough food to cover all needs.

"Through licensing, we receive information about the exported volume, and if we see that the balance will not converge, that our domestic consumption is at risk of being unsecured, then we reserve the right to restrict exports," he was quoted as saying.

Ukrainian agricultural producers said this week the grain harvest was likely to fall to 35 to 40 million tonnes in 2023, including 12-15 million tonnes of wheat and 15-17 million tonnes of corn.

They said low wheat output could lead to a certain shortage of food grain for local consumption, which could potentially lead to restrictions on food wheat exports from.

Ukraine had exported almost 26.3 million tonnes of grain as of Jan. 30 in the 2022/23 season, down from the 37.9 million tonnes exported by the same stage of the previous season, agriculture ministry data showed this week.

