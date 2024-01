KYIV, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Ukraine's economy minister Yulia Svyrydenko on Thursday forecast the country's 2024 grain crop at 49.6 million tons, and the 2025 crop at 58.2 million tons.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, writing by Max Hunder; editing by David Evans)

