Ukraine's defence minister submits resignation letter

KYIV, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov submitted his resignation letter to the chairman of parliament, he said in a post on X on Monday.

Zelenskiy said on Sunday he had decided to replace his wartime defence minister, the biggest shake-up of Ukraine's defence establishment since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022.

(Reporting by Max Hunder; editing by Tom Balmforth)

((Max.Hunder@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.