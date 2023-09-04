News & Insights

Ukraine's defence minister submits resignation letter

Credit: REUTERS/GLEB GARANICH

September 04, 2023 — 02:50 am EDT

Written by Max Hunder for Reuters ->

KYIV, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov submitted his resignation letter to the chairman of parliament, he said in a post on X on Monday.

Zelenskiy said on Sunday he had decided to replace his wartime defence minister, the biggest shake-up of Ukraine's defence establishment since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022.

