Ukraine's Crypto Donation Triumph Offers Glimpse Into the Future of Giving

Even before the drums of war turned into bloody conflict, donations from around the globe began flowing to support efforts in Ukraine. Many of these transactions were handled via cryptocurrency, marking a distinct change in how the world responds to geopolitical crises.

According to data from analytical company Elliptic, the Ukrainian government and NGOs providing support to the military received about $500,000 in cryptocurrency in 2021. However, now over $83 million in cryptocurrency has been raised to date this year, and that number continues to rise.

Notably, as crypto donations flow into Ukraine, cryptocurrency has the potential to disrupt the world of philanthropy, profoundly changing how nonprofits generate donations.

Cryptocurrency was made for moments like this

Donations in the form of digital assets were flowing into Ukraine before the war. For example, Come Back Alive began accepting cryptocurrencies in 2018 and received about $200,000 in virtual currency during the second half of 2021. The Ukrainian Cyber Alliance has received about $100,000 in bitcoin, litecoin, ether and various stablecoins over the past year. The Peacemaker Center, which publishes personal information about individuals considered enemies of Ukraine, has raised at least $268,000.

The rapid influx of digital asset donations is not a surprise for those who have been following both the concurrent rise of the crypto industry in the past few years and the geopolitical situation in Ukraine.

Indeed, cryptocurrency was made for moments like this, it seems. With Ukraine’s banking system under threat due to the ongoing situation, cryptocurrency offers donors a decentralized, secure and convenient way to lend their support. Essentially, this is the democratization of donations, being fueled by individuals and corporations opening up their digital seeking to combat what they believe is an atrocity - and speaking through their digital wallets.

Toward mass acceptance

Ukraine’s accumulation of crypto donations en masse is a first in the world, setting the stage for the next phase of mobilizing digital assets. Namely, it propels cryptocurrencies into the global mainstream. And from what we can see, there is mass acceptance. According to data compiled by FXEmpire, of the $83 million raised, 52.54% of the donations went directly to the Ukrainian government. Bitcoin and Ethereum combined account for 67.73% of all donations. As the war rages on, the fundraising continues.

Economic sanctions are accounting for cryptocurrency

Not only are crypto funds pouring into Ukraine, the Russian Federation is also facing ongoing economic sanctions. Notably, many of the sanctions include measures to freeze cryptocurrency assets of not just the government of Russia, but also Russian companies, select oligarchs and other influential figures. Switzerland, a longstanding neutral party, has taken a stance by freezing the assets of Russians in order to “protect the integrity” of the cryptocurrency industry.

NFTs are the next wave

Ukraine’s success in crypto fundraising is just the beginning of how the crypto industry is disrupting fundraising and philanthropy worldwide. Amid massive crypto donations, the government of Ukraine just passed a new law that creates a legal framework for the cryptocurrency industry. The next chapter, which is already being written, will be told by NFTs. Alex Bornyakov, deputy minister of digital transformation for Ukraine, unveiled the country’s NFT ‘museum of war’ strategy to ramp up fundraising. Notably, these crypto assets encompass different genres of media and art, allowing creators of all sizes and across mediums to secure donations.

Transforming philanthropy and global citizenship

Before the war in Ukraine erupted, large organizations like UNICEF, Greenpeace and the Red Cross had introduced platforms to accept donations via cryptocurrency. But now, as billions of people around the globe develop an increasing awareness of crypto’s impact in Ukraine, crypto donations are becoming mainstream.

As a result, nonprofits of various sizes will be able to leverage cryptocurrency platforms to tap into new pools of donors while offering greater convenience and security. Perhaps most significantly, these recent landmark developments show how cryptocurrency is redefining global citizenship and people’s relationship to philanthropy, enabling individuals and businesses to circumvent restrictions in traditional cross-border financial transactions so they can proactively lend support to worthy causes around the globe.

Jonathan Teplitsky, CEO of Pipeline Marketing and Director of Community Growth for Horizen Labs, has over a decade of marketing experience working at companies like Amazon.com, Uber and Accenture and founding several retail startups in technology and travel. He brings an understanding of how blockchains and digital currencies have the potential to transform the lives of people without access to the traditional banking systems. Earning an MBA from Harvard Business School and a B.S. in Finance and Management from New York University, Jonathan is a former Army officer and has led humanitarian assistance missions in Djibouti, Uganda and Tanzania.

