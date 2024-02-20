Ukraine's combined grain and oilseeds exports rise 41% to 3.1 mln T Feb 1-15, say traders

KYIV, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Ukraine's combined grain and oilseeds exports rose to 3.1 million metric tons in Feb. 1-15 from 2.2 million tons in the same period in January, the Ukrainian traders' union UGA said on Tuesday.

UGA data shows the volume included 1.5 million tons of corn, almost 1.1 million tons of wheat, 130,000 tons of barley, 152,000 tons of soybeans, 191,000 tons of rapeseed and a small volume of sunflower seeds.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

