Ukraine's combined grain and oilseeds exports rise 41% Feb 1-15, traders say

Credit: REUTERS/STRINGER

February 20, 2024 — 04:12 am EST

Written by Pavel Polityuk for Reuters ->

KYIV, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Ukraine's combined grain and oilseeds exports rose to 3.1 million metric tons in Feb. 1-15 from 2.2 million tons in the same period in January, the Ukrainian traders' union UGA said on Tuesday.

Ukraine is a major grain grower and exporter but its harvests and exports have fallen since Russia invaded in 2022 and occupied significant swathes of territory.

UGA data shows the Feb. 1-15 shipments included 1.5 million tons of corn, almost 1.1 million tons of wheat, 130,000 tons of barley, 152,000 tons of soybeans, 191,000 tons of rapeseed and a small volume of sunflower seeds.

Ukraine exported 1.17 million tons of corn, 609,000 tons of wheat, 137,000 tons of barley, 149,000 tons of soybeans and 151,000 tons of rapeseeds in the same period in January, UGA said.

Ukrainian officials said last month that maritime exports in January could be affected by the crisis in the Red Sea as a significant part of shipments was directed to Asia.

However, Kyiv-based UCAB agricultural business association said Ukraine's overall food exports totalled 7.7 million tons in January, down only 0.3% from December.

UCAB said exports in January included 5.3 million tons of grain, 765,000 tons of oilseeds, 664,500 tons of vegetable oils as well as other food.

