Ukraine's central bank unexpectedly trims key rate to 14.5%

KYIV, March 14 (Reuters) - Ukraine's central bank lowered its key interest rate to 14.5% from 15% in a surprise cut on Thursday, citing slowing inflation, foreign currency stability and improving prospects for receiving vital international financial aid.

Most analysts and bankers had expected the central bank overseeing Ukraine's battered wartime economy to keep the main interest rate unchanged after cutting it to 15% in December.

"The easing of interest rate policy will support economic recovery, without threatening macrofinancial stability," the central bank said in a statement.

The economy returned to fragile, limited growth last year after contracting by a third in 2022 when Russia launched its full-scale invasion.

That recovery has been overshadowed by fears that western aid for Ukraine is waning. The European Union passed a major four-year aid package this year, but a big U.S. package has been blocked for months by Republican members of Congress.

The financial assistance is needed to plug a gaping budget deficit this year, as the government pours its revenue into the defence of the country as the war enters a third year.

"The risk of insufficient international financing ... persists, but positive developments have been seen recently in this respect," the central bank said.

It said it expected Ukraine to receive more than $10 billion in foreign financial aid in March and April, helping to boost its foreign currency reserves.

Inflation has also been slowing more quickly than initially forecast this year, it said, pointing to February when it decelerated to 4.3% year on year.

"The course of the full-scale war continues to be the key risk to inflation dynamics and economic development," it said.

The central bank expects inflation to remain within its target of about 5% in the coming months, accelerating only moderately in the second half of the year.

A protracted war with Russia would make it harder to keep inflation close to its target of 5% in 2025-26, it said.

It pointed to potential wartime risks such as unplanned additional budget funds being needed for the military, significant damage being wrought to port infrastructure limiting exports, and continuing disruption to land exports to the EU.

Farmers and truckers in Poland have been blockading Ukrainian export routes via their shared land border, accusing their neighbours of muscling them out of their businesses.

