Ukraine's central bank keeps main rate unchanged at 25%

KYIV, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Ukraine's central bank said on Thursday it would keep its main interest rate unchanged at 25% as inflation pressure remained high due to continued Russian missile strikes on the country's energy infrastructure.

The interest rate has been at 25% since June 2022. The central bank also said it expected inflation to start slowing later in the year, reaching a full-year level of 18.7% for 2023. Inflation stood at 26.6% in 2022, it said.

"Inflation has stabilised during recent months but it still remains at a high level," the central bank said in a statement.

"At the same time price pressure remains considerable due to consequences of the war, including the destruction of companies and infrastructure, production and supply chains."

Inflation will remain under control thanks to central bank and government policies and also because of support from international partners, the statement said.

The central bank also said it expected gross domestic product to edge up by 0.3% this year after a fall of 30.3% last year. Ukraine's economy is expected to return to a more robust growth in 2024, it said.

(Reporting by Olena Harmash; editing by Tom Balmforth)

((Olena.Harmash@thomsonreuters.com))

