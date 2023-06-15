Ukraine's central bank keeps key rate unchanged at 25%

News & Insights

June 15, 2023 — 07:08 am EDT

KYIV, June 15 (Reuters) - Ukraine's central bank kept its key rate steady at 25% on Thursday due to high inflationary pressure as Russia's full-scale invasion rages, it said in a statement.

The central bank, which has kept its main rate unchanged since the summer of 2022, said the invasion was still taking a large economic toll but that Ukraine was able to finance all its budget needs due to the steady inflow of Western financial aid.

Ukraine has received $20 billion in foreign aid so far this year, it said.

The bank said in a statement that it expected the destruction of the Kakhovka dam last week to fuel consumer price inflation, contributing 0.3 percentage points to this year's inflation rate mainly due to the loss of crops and vegetables.

It also annnounced it would ease some foreign currency restrictions to allow local borrowers to transfer funds abroad to repay some of their foreign loans.

The new rules will take effect from June 16, it said.

