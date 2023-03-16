Ukraine's central bank holds its key rate steady at 25%

KYIV, March 16 (Reuters) - Ukraine's central bank said on Thursday it would keep its main interest rate steady at 25% as inflation remained high so far this year.

The interest rate has been unchanged at 25% since June 2022 as the central bank sought to keep inflation under control after Russia's large-scale, which has disrupted supply chains and battered the economy.

Ukraine's inflation remained high in the first two months of the year. Consumer prices grew by 24.9% percent in February year-on-year, government data showed.

"Inflation at the start of 2023 was slowing more rapidly than the central bank had expected but it still remained high," the central bank said in a statement.

It said warm winter had helped increase the supply of food products and stabilise the fuel market, contributing to slower inflation. But the risks remained high, and included the war and potential further damage to Ukraine's critical infrastructure, the central bank said. The central bank expected inflation to slow to 18.7% on the 2023 results.

The central bank has repeatedly said it plans to keep its main rate steady at 25% at least until the end of the first quarter of 2024.

(Reporting by Olena Harmash, Editing by Timothy Heritage) ((Olena.Harmash@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: UKRAINE CRISIS/RATE

