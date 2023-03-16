Ukraine's central bank holds its key rate steady at 25%

March 16, 2023 — 08:00 am EDT

Written by Olena Harmash for Reuters ->

KYIV, March 16 (Reuters) - Ukraine's central bank said on Thursday it would keep its main interest rate at 25% as inflation remained high so far this year.

The interest rate has been unchanged at 25% since June 2022, when the central bank increased it to tackle quickening inflation following Russia's large-scale invasion, which disrupted supply chains and battered the economy.

(Reporting by Olena Harmash, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

