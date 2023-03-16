Ukraine's central bank chief hopes for 'good news' after IMF talks

March 16, 2023 — 08:12 am EDT

Written by Olena Harmash for Reuters ->

KYIV, March 16 (Reuters) - Ukraine's central bank governor said on Thursday he hoped there would be "good news" early next week following talks with the International Monetary Fund.

"We have managed to make considerable progress and we look with optimism on the next couple of days. We hope to finalise the work in the coming days this week, and believe in good news at the start of next week," said the bank's governor, Andriy Pyshnyi.

He was speaking during an online briefing from Warsaw, where Ukraine has been holding talks with the IMF mission.

