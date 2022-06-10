Ukraine's central bank buys 70 billion hryvnia worth of war bonds - first deputy governor

Contributor
Natalia ZInets Reuters
Published

Ukraine's central bank bought 70 billion hryvnia ($2.37 billion)worth of war bonds on Thursday, First Deputy Governor Kateryna Rozhkova said on Friday.

KYIV, June 10 (Reuters) - Ukraine's central bank bought 70 billion hryvnia ($2.37 billion)worth of war bonds on Thursday, First Deputy Governor Kateryna Rozhkova said on Friday.

She said the central bank had now purchased a total of 190 billion hryvnia worth of war bonds, which were established to raise funds to fill a budget deficit created by lost revenue and higher costs due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

She said that amid low demand for government bonds the central bank had been forced to become the major buyer and effectively print money for that, adding: "This situation is already dangerous enough. We cannot be the only source."

($1 = 29.5450 hryvnias)

(Reporting by Natalia ZInets, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

((timothy.heritage@thomsonreuters.com; +442501122; Reuters Messaging: timothy.heritage.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More