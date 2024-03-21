News & Insights

Ukraine's capital Kyiv is under Russian missile attack, mayor says

Credit: REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

March 21, 2024 — 12:06 am EDT

Written by Pavel Polityuk and Olena Harmash for Reuters ->

KYIV, March 21 (Reuters) - Russia launched a missile attack on Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, early Thursday, injuring eight people and damaging residential buildings and industrial facilities, mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

It was the first large missile attack on Kyiv in recent weeks.

Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging app that air defence units were repelling the attack. He said missile debris fell in different parts of the city.

"There are already eight injured as the result of the enemy's attack," Klitschko said.

He saidthatdebris from a downed Russian missile hit several residential buildings, industrial sites, and a kindergarten.

Emergency workers rushed to sites in different parts of the capital and were extinguishing several fires, he said.

