Ukraine's bonds hit highest since day after invasion

LONDON, March 29 (Reuters) - Ukraine's government bond prices climbed to their highest since the day after Russia's invasion a month ago on Tuesday, as the two countries held their first face-to-face talks in nearly three weeks.

The bonds, which are denominated in dollars, climbed between 2.4 cents and 2.7 cents XS1303921487=TE, XS1577952952=TE, XS1303929894=TE, XS1303927179=TE, Tradeweb prices showed.

Russian forces invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. Russian President Vladimir Putin called it a "special military operation" to demilitarize Ukraine. Ukraine and the West say Putin launched an unprovoked war of aggression.

Ukraine has said it holds little hope of an immediate breakthrough in the talks with Russia in Turkey on Tuesday. But the resumption of face-to-face discussions is seen as possible step towards a ceasefire in the month-long war.

(Reporting by Marc Jones; editing by Danilo Masoni)

