Ukraine's army says a servicewoman died after CoviShield vaccination

Natalia Zinets Reuters
KYIV, March 23 (Reuters) - Ukraine's army said on Tuesday that a servicewoman died two days after receiving the CoviShield vaccine, but the cause of death was not yet certain.

It said in a statement that on Tuesday the woman suddenly lost consciousness, although she had had no complaints earlier.

It is the first death reported since Ukraine started vaccination in February after receiving first 500,000 doses of CoviShield vaccine, the Indian version of the AstraZeneca AZN.L vaccine.

