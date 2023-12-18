News & Insights

Ukraine's army chief says situation at front line is not a stalemate

Credit: REUTERS/VIACHESLAV RATYNSKYI

December 18, 2023 — 07:38 am EST

Written by Yuliia Dysa for Reuters ->

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Ukraine's army chief said on Monday the situation on the front line of the war against Russian forces had not reached a stalemate.

In comments published last month, General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi described the war with Russia as moving towards a of static and attritional fighting and, drawing comparisons with World War one, said a level of technology had been reached that "puts us into a stalemate." President Volodymyr Zelenskiy later denied there was a stalemate in the war.

Asked on Monday whether he considered the battlefield situation now a stalemate, Zaluzhnyi replied "No", Ukraine's RBC media reported.

He declined to comment on whether Ukraine plans counteroffensive operations over winter.

"This is a war, I can't say what I plan, what we should do. Otherwise, it will be a show, not a war," he was quoted as saying.

A Ukrainian counteroffensive this year has made little progress against deeply entrenched Russian positions.

A senior military commander told Reuters separately that frontline troops were facing shortages of artillery shells and had scaled back some military operations because of a shortfall of foreign assistance.

