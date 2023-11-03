News & Insights

Ukraine's 2023 harvest at over 67 mln T so far -ministry

Credit: REUTERS/STRINGER

November 03, 2023 — 07:08 am EDT

Written by Yuliia Dysa for Reuters ->

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Ukraine has harvested more than 67 million metric tons of grain and oilseeds from the new 2023 harvest so far, the agriculture ministry said on Friday.

The ministry gave no comparative data.

It said 47.2 million tons of grain and about 20 million tons of oilseeds had been threshed. The harvest ends late this year, depending on the weather.

The volume included 22.4 million tons of wheat, 5.9 million tons of barley, 398,200 tons of peas, 17.1 million tons of corn and smaller contributions from other cereals.

The ministry also said farmers had harvested 4 million tons of rapeseed and 11.3 million tons of sunseed.

(Reporting by Yuliia Dysa; editing by Jason Neely)

((Yuliia.Dysa@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
