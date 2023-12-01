News & Insights

Commodities

Ukraine's 2023 harvest at almost 77 mln T so far - ministry

Credit: REUTERS/STRINGER

December 01, 2023 — 05:19 am EST

Written by Yuliia Dysa for Reuters ->

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Ukraine, a major global grain producer, has harvested almost 77 million metric tons of grain and oilseeds from the new 2023 harvest so far, the agriculture ministry said on Friday.

The ministry gave no comparative data.

It said 56.3 million tons of grain and 20.7 million tons of oilseeds had been threshed. The harvest ends late this year, depending on the weather.

The volume included 22.5 million tons of wheat, 5.9 million tons of barley, 399,500 tons of peas, 26.8 million tons of corn and smaller contributions from other cereals.

The ministry also said farmers had harvested 4.5 million tons of rapeseed and 11.9 million tons of sunseed.

(Reporting by Yuliia Dysa; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

((Yuliia.Dysa@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.