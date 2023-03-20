Ukraine's 2023 combined grain, oilseed harvest seen falling 10% in 2023 - minister

Adds details

KYIV, March 20 (Reuters) - Ukraine's 2023 combined grain and oilseed harvest is seen falling to a preliminary 63 million tonnes from 70 million tonnes harvested in 2022, Ukrainian Agriculture Minister Mykola Solsky told Reuters on Monday.

Solsky declined to give an exact forecast for the volume of the grain and oilseed harvest for this year, but said the area under winter grains appeared to be slightly higher than the ministry expected.

Preliminary data showed the 2022 grain harvest fell to around 54 million tonnes from a record 86 million in 2021. Output was hit by hostilities in Ukraine's eastern, northern and southern regions following Russia's invasion.

Ukraine's national academy of agricultural science said this month that the grain harvest could fall 37% to 34 million tonnes in 2023 because of a smaller grain sowing area and lower yield.

The scientists also said a possibly larger area under oilseeds could cause a 13% rise in Ukraine's oilseed harvest, which they said could reach 19.3 million tonnes.

The Russian invasion has left Ukraine short of finances, seeds and crop protection products, which could have a negative impact on crop yields this year.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

