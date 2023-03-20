Ukraine's 2023 combined grain, oilseed harvest seen falling 10% in 2023 - minister

KYIV, March 20 (Reuters) - Ukraine's 2023 combined grain and oilseed harvest is seen falling to a preliminary 63 million tonnes from 70 million tonnes harvested in 2022, Ukrainian Agriculture Minister Mykola Solsky told Reuters on Monday.

Solsky declined to give an exact forecast for the volume of the grain and oilseed harvest for this year, but said the area under winter grains appeared to be slightly higher than the ministry expected.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

