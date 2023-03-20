Commodities

Ukraine's 2023 combined grain, oilseed harvest seen falling 10% in 2023 - minister

Credit: REUTERS/LISI NIESNER

March 20, 2023 — 06:09 am EDT

Written by Pavel Polityuk for Reuters ->

KYIV, March 20 (Reuters) - Ukraine's 2023 combined grain and oilseed harvest is seen falling to a preliminary 63 million tonnes from 70 million tonnes harvested in 2022, Ukrainian Agriculture Minister Mykola Solsky told Reuters on Monday.

Solsky declined to give an exact forecast for the volume of the grain and oilseed harvest for this year, but said the area under winter grains appeared to be slightly higher than the ministry expected.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

((pavel.polityuk@tr.com; +380 44 2449150; Reuters Messaging: pavel.polityuk.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.