Ukraine's 2023/24 winter gas reserves seen in excess of 15 bcm -Naftogaz head

KYIV, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The volume of natural gas stored in Ukraine for the 2023/24 winter heating season is likely to exceed 15 billion cubic meters, the head of the Ukrainian Naftogaz company, Oleksiy Chernyshov, said on Thursday.

He told national television the country was unlikely to import gas this winter as it has enough fuel for domestic needs.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk and Olena Harmash; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

