News & Insights

Ukraine's 2023/24 winter gas reserves seen in excess of 15 bcm -Naftogaz head

Credit: REUTERS/STRINGER

September 21, 2023 — 02:33 am EDT

Written by Pavel Polityuk and Olena Harmash for Reuters ->

KYIV, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The volume of natural gas stored in Ukraine for the 2023/24 winter heating season is likely to exceed 15 billion cubic meters, the head of the Ukrainian Naftogaz company, Oleksiy Chernyshov, said on Thursday.

He told national television the country was unlikely to import gas this winter as it has enough fuel for domestic needs.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk and Olena Harmash; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((pavel.polityuk@tr.com; +380 44 2449150; Reuters Messaging: pavel.polityuk.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.