Ukraine's 2022 wheat harvest 98% complete at 18.8 mln tonnes -ministry

Adds details

KYIV, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Ukraine's 2022 wheat harvest is 98% complete at 18.8 million tonnes in spite of the war in the country's east and south, data from Ukraine's agriculture ministry showed.

Ukraine, a major global grain grower and exporter, harvested a record 86 million tonnes of grain in 2021 including 42.1 million tonnes of corn and 32.2 million tonnes of wheat.

There was 5.5 million tonnes of barley, 246,000 tonnes of peas and 3.1 million tonnes of rapeseed, harvested from 98% of the sown area for barley and 99% for peas and rapeseed.

The data showed farmers had threshed 4.6 million hectares of wheat, with an average yield of 4.08 tonnes per hectare.

The government has said that this year's harvest could fall to about 65-67 million tonnes of grain and oilseeds.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk and Max Hunder; editing by Jason Neely and David Evans)

((pavel.polityuk@tr.com; +380 44 2449150; Reuters Messaging: pavel.polityuk.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.