Commodities

Ukraine's 2022 wheat harvest 98% complete at 18.8 mln tonnes -ministry

Contributor
Pavel Polityuk Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STRINGER

Ukraine's 2022 wheat harvest is 98% complete at 18.8 million tonnes despite hostilities in eastern and southern regions, agriculture ministry data showed on Friday.

KYIV, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Ukraine's 2022 wheat harvest is 98% complete at 18.8 million tonnes despite hostilities in eastern and southern regions, agriculture ministry data showed on Friday.

The data showed farmers had threshed 4.6 million hectares of wheat with an average yield of 4.08 tonnes per hectare.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; editing by Jason Neely)

((pavel.polityuk@tr.com; +380 44 2449150; Reuters Messaging: pavel.polityuk.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular