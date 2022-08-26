Ukraine's 2022 wheat harvest 98% complete at 18.8 mln tonnes -ministry
KYIV, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Ukraine's 2022 wheat harvest is 98% complete at 18.8 million tonnes despite hostilities in eastern and southern regions, agriculture ministry data showed on Friday.
The data showed farmers had threshed 4.6 million hectares of wheat with an average yield of 4.08 tonnes per hectare.
