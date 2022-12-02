Ukraine's 2022 grain crop 85% complete at 41.9 mln T, says ministry

KYIV, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Ukrainian farms had harvested 41.9 million tonnes of grain from 85% of the expected area as of Dec. 1, the agriculture ministry said on Friday.

A ministry statement said farmers had harvested 9.4 million hectares of crops, with the grain yield averaging 4.44 tonnes per hectare.

It said farmers had completed the 2022 wheat and barley harvests, threshing 19.4 million and 5.6 million tonnes respectively.

The total volume also included 15.5 million tonnes of corn, harvested from 60% of the expected area with a yield of 6.13 tonnes per hectare.

In 2021 Ukraine harvested 32.2 million tonnes of wheat and 9.4 million tonnes of barley. The ministry has said that a fall in output this year has been caused by hostilities in the country's eastern, northern and southern regions.

Ukraine sowed more than 6 million hectares of winter wheat for the 2022 harvest, but a large area was occupied during Russia's invasion of Ukraine and only 4.7 million hectares were harvested in Ukrainian-controlled territory.

The ministry said farmers also harvested 9.9 million tonnes of sunflower seeds from 97% of the planted area and 8.6 million tonnes of sugar beet from 97% of the sown area.

The government has said Ukraine could harvest about 51 million tonnes of grain this year, down from a record 86 million tonnes in 2021, because of the loss of land to Russian forces and lower yields.

