Ukraine's 2021/22 winter wheat sowing area declines by 8.5% - ministry

KYIV, Nov 6 (Reuters) - The amount of winter wheat area Ukraine is likely to sow this winter may be less than in the 2020/21 season, when the country suffered from a severe drought, according to agriculture ministry data.

The ministry had forecast the winter wheat area at 6.66 million hectares for the 2021/22 season, up from 6.11 million in 2020/21. But its latest data shows that farmers have sown 6.09 million hectares of winter wheat as of Nov. 4.

Ukraine's leading wheat growing regions of Zaporizhzhia and Odessa have sown 71% and 70%, respectively, of their expected sowing area, according to the data. The unsown fields in the two regions total 364,000 hectares.

APK-Inform consultancy said on Saturday Ukrainian milling wheat bid export prices have risen $11 per tonne over the past week to $319-$331 per tonne FOB Black Sea, particularly amid concerns about a lower-than-expected area under winter wheat.

Analysts have said a rise in the cost of nitrogen fertilisers, caused by soaring gas prices, was an additional reason for the smaller plantings.

Weather forecasters said a lack of rain had affected about a third of planted areas, while traders said farmers could also cut Ukraine's 2022 corn sowing area.

In autumn 2020, Ukraine reduced the area under winter wheat to 6.1 million hectares from 6.7 million a year earlier due to drought. But a mild winter led to a rise in the harvest to 32 million tonnes in 2021, from 24.9 million in 2020.

