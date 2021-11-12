Ukraine winter wheat sowing at 6.2 mln ha, 94% of planned

Adds crop condition

KYIV, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Ukrainian agricultural companies had sown 6.2 million hectares of winter wheat as of Nov. 11, or almost 94% of the planned area of 6.66 million ha, the Agriculture Ministry said on Friday.

Winter grain sowing has practically stopped in recent days and farmers have planted only around 120,000 hectares since the beginning of November.

Winter wheat sowing plans were not fulfilled by two leading wheat growing regions of Zaporizhzhia and Odessa, the ministry data showed.

Weather forecasters have said a lack of rain affected about a third of planted areas, while traders said farmers could also cut Ukraine's 2022 corn sowing area.

Scientists at Ukraine's Academy of Agrarian Sciences said on Friday the moisture content in the surface layer of soil remained low, but has slightly improved in some central and northern regions.

"In general, winter grain crops are in satisfactory condition. There is an improvement in crops condition in the southern regions," the academy said in a statement.

In autumn 2020, Ukraine reduced the area under winter wheat to 6.1 million ha from 6.7 million a year earlier due to drought. But a mild winter led to a rise in the harvest to 32 million tonnes in 2021, from 24.9 million in 2020.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk Editing by Mark Potter, Andrei Khalip)

