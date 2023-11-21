Ukraine winter sowing near end, wheat area seen falling 9.9% - ministry

KYIV, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Ukrainian farmers have almost completed winter crop sowing, seeding about 5.8 million hectares as of Nov. 20, the agriculture ministry said on Tuesday.

The area included 4.02 million hectares of winter wheat, or 92.3% of the expected area, the ministry statement said.

Ukraine's winter wheat typically accounts for at least 95% of its overall wheat output.

The ministry still expects the winter wheat sowing area to reach 4.36 million hectares.

It said farmers had also sown 506,200 hectares of winter barley and 1.16 million hectares of winter rapeseed.

Producers plan to sow 692,100 hectares of winter barley and 1.2 million hectares of winter rapeseed this year.

"Ten regions have already completed the winter sowing. In other regions, the sowing campaign is also nearing completion," the ministry said in a statement.

The first deputy minister Taras Vysotskiy said last week farmers had almost completed the sowing and they can harvest up to 20 million metric tons of winter wheat from the sown area.

Farmers sowed 4.46 million hectares of winter wheat, 612,200 hectares of winter barley and 1.376 million hectares of winter rapeseed for the 2023 harvest.

If the figures do not change radically, Ukraine will reduce the area under winter wheat by 9.9%, winter rapeseed by 12.8%, while the area sown to winter barley will increase by 13%.

Ukraine is expected to harvest 79 million tons of grain and oilseed in 2023, with a 2023/24 exportable surplus of about 50 million tons, the ministry has said.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Editing by Louise Heavens)

