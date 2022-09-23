Commodities

Ukraine winter grain sowing conditions improve, weather centre says

Credit: REUTERS/STRINGER

Recent rains in southern Ukrainian regions have improved conditions for continuing winter grain sowing, the state weather forecasting centre said on Friday.

It said in a report that soil moisture in mid-September is among the most significant in Ukraine over the past 10 years.

"Areas where a deficit of productive moisture was observed were small and were in Odesa, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions," it said.

