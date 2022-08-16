Commodities

Ukraine winter grain area may fall 30-60% without state help - UABC union

Pavel Polityuk Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/STRINGER

KYIV, Aug 16 (Reuters) - The winter grain area sown by Ukraine could fall by 30% to 60% in 2023 without state assistance and an increase in grain exports, UABC agriculture union director Roman Slastyon said on Tuesday.

"There are great hopes that the government... will find an opportunity to finance the sowing campaign. If this is not done now, then we will have serious problems ... without these programs and without increasing exports, it is expected that winter crops can be unsown on 30-60% of the area," he said.

Ukraine, a major global grain grower and exporter, has already started the sowing of rapeseed and will start winter wheat sowing in two-three weeks.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

