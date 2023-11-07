Ukraine winter crops can pass winter, produce good harvest - scientists

KYIV, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Ukrainian winter crops sown for the 2024 harvest are able to successfully pass the winter and can produce a good harvest, scientists of the Academy of Agrarian Sciences of Ukraine was quoted as saying on Tuesday.

Ukraine is a traditional grower of winter wheat, which accounts for at least 95% of its overall wheat output. It also plants winter barley, rye and winter rapeseed.

"Given the current state of winter grain crops in Ukraine and comparing it to last year, we can make a preliminary assumption that the plants will overwinter successfully and will be quite productive next year," the APK-Inform consultancy quoted scientists as saying.

Ukrainian farmers in recent years have often sown winter crops in dry soil in the hope that a wet autumn and mild winter will give the plants a chance to germinate and pass the winter.

The agriculture ministry's data showed that despite the fact that the optimal time for sowing winter crops has already passed, farmers are still sowing and last week sowed about 175,000 hectares of winter crops, mostly winter wheat.

The ministry said on Monday it was keeping its winter wheat sowing area forecast for the 2024 harvest unchanged at 4.36 million hectares versus 4.46 million hectares in 2023.

The ministry data showed farmers had sowed 3.87 million hectares of winter wheat as of Nov. 6, or 88.8% of the expected area.

Ukraine is expected to harvest 79 million metric tons of grain and oilseed in 2023, with a 2023/24 exportable surplus of about 50 million tons, the ministry has said.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Editing by Louise Heavens)

