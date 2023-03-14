Commodities

Ukraine will stick to terms of previously signed 120-day grain export deal - Kyiv official

Credit: REUTERS/WORLD FOOD PROGRAMME

March 14, 2023 — 03:53 am EDT

Written by Pavel Polityuk for Reuters ->

KYIV, March 14 (Reuters) - Ukraine will stick to the terms of the previously signed agreement on a 120-day extension of the Black Sea grain export initiative, a senior Ukrainian government official said on Tuesday.

"We will follow the agreement strictly," the official, who declined to be named, told Reuters.

Russia's TASS news agency cited Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko as saying on Tuesday that the deal that facilitates Ukrainian agricultural exports had been extended on the previous conditions.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

((pavel.polityuk@tr.com; +380 44 2449150; Reuters Messaging: pavel.polityuk.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

