Ukraine will be part of Nord Stream 2 certification process -German regulator

Vera Eckert Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE

Germany's energy regulator said on Monday Ukrainian gas companies Naftogaz and GTSOU were given notice that they will be included in the ongoing German certification procedures of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline which they had applied for.

"The Bundesnetzagentur (Federal Network Agency) can confirm that it has invited the National Joint Stock Company Naftogaz of Ukraine and LLC Gas Transmission System Operator (GTSOU) of Ukraine to the certification process today," it said in a statement after an enquiry.

The head of Naftogaz had said at a conference in Abu Dhabi he was expecting the decision about including Ukraine this week.

