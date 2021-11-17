Ukraine wheat exportable surplus is half used so far 2021/22

KYIV, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Ukraine has already exported more than a half of its wheat exportable surplus for the 2021/22 July-June season, shipping abroad 12.4 million tonnes of the commodity at about $3 billion, APK-Inform agriculture consultancy said on Wednesday.

The consultancy said in a report that Indonesia was the main importer of Ukrainian wheat so far this season with 2.6 million tonnes while Egypt, the second biggest export destination for Ukraine, bought 1.6 million tonnes.

Turkey is the third with 1.1 million tonnes.

Ukraine harvested 32.3 million tonnes of wheat in 2021 and analysts expect the exports could total 22.5 million tonnes in 2021/22.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((pavel.polityuk@tr.com; +380 44 2449150; Reuters Messaging: pavel.polityuk.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.