Ukraine wheat export prices start to rise over the past week

KYIV, April 19 (Reuters) - Ukrainian wheat export prices have resumed growth last week, adding $5 a tonne over the week amid uncertainty over the weather in the United States and Europe, the APK-Inform agriculture consultancy said on Monday.

Bid prices for high-quality soft milling wheat increased to $237-$241 a tonne FOB Black Sea port, APK-Inform said. Feed wheat also rose by $4 a tonne to $232-$237 FOB Black Sea.

Ukraine sold about 57 million tonnes of grain to foreign buyers in the 2019/20 season, while the government has said exports could decline to 45.7 million tonnes in 2020/21 because of a weaker harvest.

Ukraine's grain exports have fallen by almost 24% to 37 million tonnes so far this season, which runs from July 2020 to June 2021, economy ministry data showed.

Traders exported 14.7 million tonnes of wheat, 17.6 million tonnes of corn and 4.1 million tonnes of barley, it said.

APK-Inform also said corn bid export prices rose by $3 over the past week to $255-$260 FOB, while bid prices for Ukrainian-origin barley were flat at $227 to $235 per tonne FOB Black Sea.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, editing by Louise Heavens)

