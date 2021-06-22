Commodities

Ukraine wheat, corn, barley prices down over past week -APK-Inform

Pavel Polityuk Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/VALENTYN OGIRENKO

Ukrainian wheat export bid prices lost $8 a tonne over the past week thank to improved weather conditions in key producing countries, the APK-Inform agriculture consultancy said on Tuesday.

Soft milling wheat with 12.5% protein was traded at $252 to $258 FOB Black Sea while feed wheat, which also lost $8 a tonne stood at $248-$253 FOB.

Ukraine sold about 57 million tonnes of grain to foreign buyers in the 2019/20 season. The government has said exports could decline to 45.8 million tonnes in 2020/21 due to a weaker harvest.

APK-Inform said 11.5% protein milling wheat bid prices for the 2021 harvest stood at $244-$252 a tonne FOB Black Sea and $228-$233 FOB Black Sea for feed wheat.

Ukraine has said it can harvest up to 30 million tonnes of wheat this year versus 25 million tonnes in 2020.

APK-Inform said corn bid export prices declined by $8 over the past week to $282-$292 FOB, while bid prices for Ukrainian-origin barley lost $4 to $240-$246 per tonne FOB Black Sea.

The consultancy said new crop barley traded between $240-$245 a tonne FOB Black Sea with the delivery in July.

