Ukraine war brings 'multi-year problem' for world food supply- U.N. agency

The world is facing "a multi-year problem" in food supply as the war in Ukraine drives global prices higher and disrupts production of staple crops, the U.N.'s World Food Programme Executive Director David Beasley said on Tuesday.

Beaseley was speaking at a news conference after French and European Union officials met in Rome to discuss a food security initative in response to the conflict in Ukraine.

