Ukraine traders say grain exports will not exceed agreed volumes

Adds quote, exports, details

KYIV, April 26 (Reuters) - Grain exports from Ukraine are unlikely to exceed the volumes previously agreed with the government, Ukrainian grain traders union UGA said on Monday.

Traders and the government have agreed that no more than 17.5 million tonnes of wheat and 24 million tonnes of corn could be exported from Ukraine in the 2020/21 season ending in June.

"UGA does not see any preconditions for exceeding the export limits specified in the memorandum between the economy ministry and market participants in the current season. The rate of grain exports is much lower than last year," UGA said in a statement.

The economy ministry said last month the export of wheat this season could be less than 17.5 million tonnes.

UGA said Ukraine was likely to export up to 16 million tonnes of wheat and no more than 22 million tonnes of corn this season.

The agriculture ministry data showed on Monday that Ukrainian grain exports had fallen by 24.2% to 37.9 million tonnes so far in the July 2020 to June 2021 season.

The exports included 14.8 million tonnes of wheat, 18.4 million tonnes of corn and 4.1 million tonnes of barley, the data showed.

The economy ministry said on Monday wheat exports totalled 697,000 tonnes in March and fell to 395,000 tonnes so far in April. Ukraine exported 1.31 million tonnes and 1.201 million tonnes of wheat in March and April 2020 respectively.

It said the export of corn totalled 2.62 million tonnes in March and 1.858 million tonnes in April. Corn exports totalled 3.529 million tonnes in March 2020 and 3.089 million tonnes in April last year.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Susan Fenton and Ken Ferris)

((pavel.polityuk@tr.com; +380 44 2449150; Reuters Messaging: pavel.polityuk.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.