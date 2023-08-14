Ukraine trade balance at -11.04 bln USD in H1 2023

Adds breakdown in paragraphs 2-3, background in 4-5

KYIV, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Ukraine's trade balance for the first six months of 2023 stood at -11.04 billion USD, the country's statistics service said on Monday.

In a document published online, the statistics service put Ukraine's exports for the period at 19.41 billion USD, and imports at 30.48 billion USD.

The trade deficit was far larger than in the first half of 2022, when it stood at 2.58 billion USD.

Ukraine's ability to export goods has been devastated by Russia's invasion last February, with all seaborne exports halted except those conducted under a UN-brokered deal to export grain through the Black Sea.

That agreement collapsed in July after Russia withdrew, and has bombarded Ukraine's port and grain shipping infrastructure since then.

